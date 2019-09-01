Chhattisgarh: Explosion at Raipur steel plant; three injured

Image Source : FILE Chhattisgarh: Explosion at Raipur steel plant

An explosion occurred on Sunday morning at a steel plant in Raipur, leaving three workers injured, police said.

The incident occurred at the electric panel section of Venkateshwara Ispat in Urla industrial area earlier in the day when some labourers were working there, city superintendent of police, Urla area, Abhishek Maheshwari told PTI.

"As per preliminary information, the blast occurred in the electric panels leaving the workers, identified as Jainarayan Pandey, Bhagwati Prasad and Rajendra Chauhan, injured," he said, adding that the injured have been hospitalised.

The SP said the exact cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered against the management of the company, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

ALSO READ | Raipur: Shame! Principal arrested for 'hushing up' matter of Class 1 student rape

ALSO READ | Raipur: Transgenders get married in mass wedding

ALSO READ | Policeman shot dead by suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur