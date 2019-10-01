Video: Within fraction of seconds, building comes down crashing in rain-hit Mandsaur

Building collapses in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh

Heavy rains and floods have caused widespread devastation in Madhya Pradesh. On Tuesday, a building came down crashing in rain-hit Mandsaur.

In a video posted by ANI, the already-dilapidated building collapsed within a fraction of seconds. There were no injuries or casualties as the building had been vacated.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: A building collapsed in Mandsaur, after continuous rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/MD1nKVDipn — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2019

This year, 1,18,386 buildings have been damaged in Madhya Pradesh. Many were completely destroyed and some suffered partial damage.

According to the latest date released by the state government, as many as 674 people have lost their lives due to heavy rains and floods in Madhya Pradesh this year. Primary loss incurred by the state was reported to be about Rs 12,000 crore. Around 1,888 animals have died across the state.

