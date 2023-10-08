Afghanistan: Back-to-back strong earthquakes kill over 1000 people in Herat, WHO launches rescue operation

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Afghanistan earthquake

Afghanistan earthquake: A powerful magnitude-6.3 earthquake followed by strong aftershocks killed over 1,000 people in western Afghanistan. The powerful tremor struck the country on Saturday. Initially, the United Nations gave a preliminary figure of 320 dead but later said the figure was still being verified. On Sunday, authorities said that the deadly earthquake killed over 1,000 people.

Disaster authority spokesperson Mohammad Abdullah Jan said four villages in the Zenda Jan district in Herat province bore the brunt of the quake and aftershocks.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake’s epicentre was about 40 kilometres northwest of Herat city. It was followed by three very strong aftershocks, measuring magnitude 6.3, 5.9 and 5.5, as well as lesser shocks.

At least five strong tremors struck the city around noon, Herat city resident Abdul Shakor Samadi said. “All people are out of their homes,” Samadi said. “Houses, offices and shops are all empty and there are fears of more earthquakes. My family and I were inside our home, I felt the quake.” His family began shouting and ran outside, afraid to return indoors.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

Latest World News