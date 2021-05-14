Friday, May 14, 2021
     
6.0-magnitude quake jolts Japan's Fukushima

An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck off Japan's Fukushima prefecture on Friday, according to authorities.

Tokyo Published on: May 14, 2021 13:47 IST
earthquake
Image Source : PTI

6.0-magnitude quake jolts Japan's Fukushima

An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck off Japan's Fukushima prefecture on Friday, according to authorities.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said that temblor occurred at 8.58 a.m., with its epicenter at a latitude of 37.7 degrees north and a longitude of 141.8 degrees east, and at depth of 40 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Fukushima prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

