'Ram naam satya' journey will begin if...': CM Yogi Adityanath's love-jihad warning over religious conversion

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a by-poll rally on Saturday in the state said that the government will work to curb love-jihad and make a law. However, the Chief Minister also gave a warning to those indulging in love-jihad and religious conversion saying if you don't mend your ways your 'Ram naam satya' journey will begin.

"Allahabad HC said religious conversion isn't necessary for marriage. Government will also work to curb 'Love-Jihad', we'll make a law. I warn those who conceal identity and play with our sisters' respect, if you don't mend your ways your 'Ram naam satya' journey will begin," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

A couple of days ago, Yogi Adityanath said after ending terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, it's time to wipe out Naxalism from across the country.

#WATCH Allahabad HC said religious conversion isn't necessary for marriage. Govt will also work to curb 'Love-Jihad', we'll make a law. I warn those who conceal identity & play with our sisters' respect, if you don't mend your ways your 'Ram naam satya' journey will begin: UP CM pic.twitter.com/7Ddhz15inS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2020

In the ongoing Bihar polls, he attacked the opposition Grand Alliance for allegedly trying to bring "jungle raj" in the state once again. Addressing an election rally at Daraunda, the BJP star campaigner mentioned the beginning of construction of a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya, enactment of a law against instant triple talaq and abrogation of provision of Article 370.

Coming back to Bihar, he said "Who had created the jungle raj situation? These casteist and nepotistic forces have to be defeated".

Rivals describe the RJD's 15 years rule in Bihar from 1990 to 2005 as "jungle raj" for bad law and order situation.

Siwan was firmly in control of muscleman-politician Mohd Shahabuddin during the RJD rule. Targeting the opposition, especially the RJD, he said the

way people defeated coronavirus by going out to vote the previous day, they should defeat the parties indulging in casteism and nepotism.

Without naming RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, he said 15 years ago, the youth of Bihar felt compelled to hide their identity, but those responsible for creating such a situation are trying to "mislead" them by dangling the jobs carrot.

Tejashwi has announced that his future government would approve 10 lakh jobs in the very first cabinet meeting.

He said those who promoted their families through casteism and let corruption flourish due to nepotism have destroyed Bihar.

(With inputs from PTI)

