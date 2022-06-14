World Blood Donor Day: Importance of blood donation and busting myths

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY/INDIA TV World Blood Donor Day is observed on June 14

World Blood Donor Day: Blood donation is a lifesaving gesture at a time when blood banks across the country are expected to suffer a shortage soon, causing serious disruptions in the lives of patients with thalassemia, anemia, trauma cases and blood cancers, among others. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a country requires blood units equal to 1 per cent of its population – a standard India has probably not met, even before the COVID-19 pandemic kicked off.

It’s alarming to learn that every two seconds, a person in India requires blood. The country needs four crore units of blood every year but only 40 lakh units are available. As June 14 is celebrated as World Blood Donor Day, there is a need to spread more awareness on the importance of blood donation so that people come forward willingly to donate blood and help in resolving the blood shortage that the country faces from time to time.

Dr Swati Bhardwaj , Blood Centre In Charge, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, said that such noble deeds support people in a critical condition.

"It should be kept in mind that scientists cannot manufacture blood and platelets and all these come from blood donations only. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), blood transfusions are lifesaving procedures that take place every day in the hospitals," she said.

It has been seen that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic there is a dramatic reduction in blood donation. The stay-at-home and social distancing policies have put pressure on the supply of blood not only in India but also across the world.



“As we commemorate World Blood Donor Day, it's vital to remember that blood donation is a completely safe procedure. Covid-19 poses no additional danger to blood donors throughout the donation process," Dr Harpreet Kaur, HOD of Transfusion Medicine (Blood Bank) & Senior Consultant Pathology, Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka, said.

Busting Myths about blood donation

While blood donation holds critical importance, there are several myths that surround it. You must be at least 18 years old and weigh at least 50 kilograms to be a blood donor. Let us bust some myths that may be holding you back from being a blood donor:

Myth: A smoker cannot be a blood donor.

Fact: Even a smoker can be a blood donor. However, one should avoid smoking three hours after donating blood and stay away from alcohol for at least 24 hours before donating blood.

Myth: Donating blood will make you weak.

Fact: Your body’s immune system will not have any adverse effect after donating blood, so be rest assured. After donating blood, the red blood cells return to normal within a few days and white blood cells take a few weeks.

Myth: People who weigh lighter aren’t eligible for donating blood.

Fact: If you weigh above 50 kgs, you can donate blood without giving any second thought. Your weight has nothing to do with the amount of blood your body produces.

Myth: High BP patients cannot be blood donors.

Fact: According to doctors, those with blood pressure between 180 systolic and 100 diastolic can very well donate blood. Also, blood pressure medicines do not interfere with the process at all.

