Women's Reservation Bill to provide 33% quota in Lok Sabha, state assemblies passed in Lok Sabha

Women Reservation Bill: The historic Women's Reservation Bill -- Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam -- to provide 33 per cent quota in Lok Sabha and state assemblies has been passed in Lok Sabha. It's the first bill which was tabeled in the New Parliament building and was passed to empower women in the country's electoral process.

The bill was passed after a day-long debate with 454 votes in favour and two against it.

Earlier during the discussion on the Women Reservation Bill, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the for some parties this bill would have been a political issue but for his party, government and his leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is about empowering the women.

During the debate, various members from the opposition questioned that government's intention for bringing the bill citing its timing for implementation after the caste-census and delimitation exercise.

Many MPs including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, others also questioned the government for not including women from Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Responding to Opposition members in Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "After elections, soon census and delimitation exercise will take place. After this, there will be 1/3rd women in this House."

