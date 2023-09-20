Women's Reservation Bill not political issue for BJP, PM Modi, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha during Parliament's Special Session

Women Reservation Bill: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that for some parties, the Women's Reservation Bill may be a political issue but for his party and his leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it's about empowering them. The passage of women's reservation bill will mark start of new era, PM Modi presented vision of women-led progress in G20, Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

"...For some parties, women empowerment can be a political agenda and a political tool to win elections, but for BJP and Narendra Modi it is not a political issue...," said Amit Shah.

Yesterday was a day which will be written with golden letters in India’s parliamentary history as the bill to give reservation to women, which was pending for years, was tabled, said Amit Shah.

Women's security, respect, equal participation have been life force of government since PM Modi took oath of office, the Union Minister said.

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi backs Women's Reservation Bill, pushes for OBC quota | TOP QUOTES

ALSO READ | Smriti Irani slams Congress: Sonia Gandhi said no reservation for SC-ST women, PM Modi made it possible

Latest India News