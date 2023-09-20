Women's Reservation Bill: September 19 was historic day, says Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Smriti Irani

Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts on the women's reservation bill and said September 19 will be considered as a historic day when Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was introduced.

The women's reservation bill was the first bill to be introduced in the new Parliament building on Tuesday.

The women’s reservation bill, named Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and introduced in the Lower House by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, will come into effect only after a delimitation exercise is completed and is, therefore, unlikely to be in force during the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024. It was the first bill to be introduced in the new Parliament building.

Meanwhile, the Congress called it as “jumla” said the women's reservation bill was another false promise of the BJP-led Union government as it would not come into force at the time of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.Priyanka Chaturvedi, an MP of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, said it was as if the government was `opening the door but not letting anyone in right away'.

Latest India News