Who was Ankit Sharma, the man who died in Delhi violence

Delhiites witnessed one of the worst clashes in recent times over the amended Citizenship law. The violence in northeast Delhi has claimed over 20 lives so far. Ankit Sharma was one of those.

Ankit Sharma's body was recovered from a drain in the violence-hit Chand Bagh area on Wednesday. Ankit Sharma was working as a Security Assistant in the Intelligence Bureau (IB). In 2017, the officer joined the Intelligence Bureau and was training as a driver. Ankit Sharma was returning home Tuesday evening when he was allegedly attacked and beaten to death by a violent mob on Chand Bagh bridge. Later, his body was thrown in a drain by the mob. However, some reports also claim that died of a bullet injury.

Ankit Sharma was a resident of Khajuri Khas locality in northeast Delhi. He had been missing since Tuesday evening. His father, Ravinder Sharma, also works with the IB.

Meanwhile, widespread violence in the northeast region of Delhi has claimed over 20 lives so far.

ALSO READ | Intelligence Bureau officer found dead in Northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh, body recovered from drain