Breaking: IB officer found dead in Northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh, body recovered from drain

Breaking: IB officer found dead in Northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh

An Intelligence Bureau security assistant was found dead in violence-hit Delhi's Chand Bagh area on Wednesday. The IB officer identified as Ankit Sharma, who was under training in the Intelligence Bureau. His body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh area. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

The officer had joined the Intelligence Bureau in 2017 and was training as a driver. Ankit Sharma was returning home on Tuesday evening when he was allegedly attacked by a violent mob on the Chand Bagh bridge and beaten to death, according to reports. The mobe later threw his body was later into a drain.

Ankit Sharma's father Ravinder Sharma, who also works with the Intelligence Bureau, has accused Aam Aadmi Party leader's supporters of attacking his son and killing him. Ankit was also shot after he was beaten, Ravinder Sharma told police.

At the time of writing this report, Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have started flag marches in violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi. Armed security personnel were deployed with fire extinguishers, police anti-riot Vajra vehicles and ambulances on stand by.

The main roads of areas like Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Kabir Nagar, and Vijay Park were deserted, and the local people were seen in groups. This comes amidst as Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation for failing to control the situation in Delhi.

Congress blames Centre and the Arvind Kejriwal-led government for doing nothing as the national-capital witnessed harrowing scenes on the streets in many parts.

On Wednesday, the death toll rose to 20 in violence-hit Northeast Delhi as at least four more bodies were brought to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. The updated death toll was confirmed by Medical Superintendent of GTB Hospital, Sunil Kumar.

On Tuesday, the violence escalated in northeast Delhi as police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people.

