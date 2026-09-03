Olympic City, Formula 1 track: CM Vijay announces ambitious makeover plan for Chennai

Chennai:

In a significant development, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday announced to establish a world-class Tamil Nadu Olympic City in Chennai under Rule 110 in the State Assembly. As per the updates from the Nadu CMO, the Olympic City will be developed by the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority and will feature world-class sports arenas, state-of-the-art sporting equipment, a High Performance Training Centre, and dedicated Sports Science and Sports Medicine centres.

Facility will have modern infrastructure

Moreover, the facility will also have modern infrastructure, including accommodation for sportspersons and coaches, according to the announcement made by the Chief Minister Vijay. The Olympic City will be established to create an integrated sports hub to provide athletes with advanced training and support facilities, to help sportspersons from Tamil Nadu win more medals at the Olympic Games and other international sporting events.

The Chief Minister further announced that a dedicated motorsports city will be established in Chennai to host Formula 1-4 races in the city. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in June this year created a task force which monitors motor sports with a vision to bring back Formula 1 racing in the country by the end of 2028.

We will try to bring back F1 in India by 2028: Govt

"We will try to bring back F1 in India by 2028. For this, we created a task force which monitors motor sports in the country and submits its report to the Ministry," an MYAS source told ANI on Saturday.

The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) President Arindam Ghosh earlier this year attended a meeting with the Sports Ministry in New Delhi and said that efforts are underway to bring Formula 1 back to India by 2030, a round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) and MotoGP by 2028.

At the FMSCI Annual Awards function later, Ghosh said, "The meeting with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State Raksha Khadse, senior officials and potential stakeholders in New Delhi, focused primarily on bringing F1, MotoGP and a round of the WRC to India."

Federation stresses to develop motorsports in India

"The Federation stressed the need to develop Indian drivers and the overall development of motorsports in India, and the FMSCI's inputs were well received," he added. During the Awards Night in Bengaluru, all Motorsports National champions for 2025 were honoured, and 137 trophies across 17 disciplines, both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, were presented. Awards were also given to the winning teams, promoters and sponsors of the 17 National championships.

With inputs from ANI

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