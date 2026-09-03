Gandhari X review is out now; Taapsee Pannu's Netflix thriller gets mixed remarks | See reactions

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu's latest film Gandhari has arrived on Netflix, but the action thriller has received a mixed response from viewers on X. While some viewers have praised Pannu’s performance and the film’s premise, a larger share of the early reactions appears disappointed with the execution, writing and emotional impact.

Directed by Devashish Makhija and written and produced by Kanika Dhillon, Gandhari follows Bani, a mother who loses her eyesight after her young daughter is abducted. Determined to find her child, she sets out on a dangerous mission that eventually takes her into the world of a larger child-trafficking racket. The film also stars Ishwak Singh, Jatin Sarna, Prashant Narayanan, Chhaya Kadam and Mita Vashishth.

Taapsee Pannu gets praise, film disappoints viewers

Early reactions on X suggest that Taapsee Pannu remains one of the strongest aspects of Gandhari. Several viewers have appreciated her commitment to the physically demanding role and the intensity she brings to Bani’s fight to find her daughter.

However, that praise has not necessarily translated into appreciation for the film as a whole. A recurring complaint among viewers is that Gandhari starts with an interesting premise but does not develop it into the gripping thriller that it promises to be.

Some reactions have described the film as underwhelming and disappointing, particularly because of its familiar treatment of the revenge-and-rescue story.

Viewers find Gandhari too familiar

The biggest issue emerging from the early response is predictability. Gandhari attempts to combine a mother's emotional battle with an action-heavy search for her kidnapped daughter. But according to several reactions, the film does not bring enough freshness to the familiar setup.

The story revolves around a mother fighting to bring her daughter back, which gives Gandhari an inherently emotional premise. However, some viewers feel the film does not spend enough time building the relationship between Bani and her daughter, making the central rescue mission less affecting than it should have been.

See some reactions here:

What viewers are saying about Taapsee Pannu's performance

Despite the criticism aimed at the film, Taapsee Pannu has emerged as one of the more positively discussed elements. Viewers have acknowledged the physicality and intensity of her performance, particularly as Bani is forced to navigate the situation after losing her eyesight. For some, Pannu's performance is the reason Gandhari remains watchable despite the shortcomings in the screenplay.

The film's concept has also found some support, with viewers acknowledging that the story attempts to tackle a serious subject through the framework of an action thriller. However, even those positives have not completely overcome the criticism surrounding the overall execution.

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Gandhari Review: Taapsee Pannu, Ishwak Singh's film loses its way in the rush to thrill