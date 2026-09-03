Bar Council cannot take disciplinary action against law students, rules Supreme Court in NALSAR row

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing controversy over Bar Council of India's order on NALSAR Law university that was revoked later, the Supreme Court said on Thursday that the BCI and state Bar Councils do not hold statutory power to regulate the conduct of law students, while observing that the bodies can only take disciplinary action against them once they are enrolled as an advocate.

The observations were made by a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench observed taking disciplinary actions against the students fall under the jurisdiction of their respective universities or institutions under their own rules and regulations.

"Such power is vested in the university or educational institution in which the students are enrolled. The Bar Council of India may prescribe and enforce standards of legal education in accordance with the statutory provisions and applicable regulations. It cannot, however, take disciplinary action against a law student," the court observed, as cited by Bar and Bench.

The NALSAR controversy

It all started with BCI's August 13 directive which stated that graduates of NALSAR University of Law from the 2026 batch must not be enrolled by state Bar Councils following their participation against Kant attending the university's convocation. However, the order was revoked later following a massive controversy.

Later, BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra issued a clarification and said dissent is always welcomed in a democracy. He also apologised to the students, expressing regrets over his words.

"If anything connected with the present controversy, any of my words, or letter, has hurt the feelings of our law students, I sincerely regret and apologise for the same," he had said. "There should be no hesitation in saying so. An expression of regret is not a matter of prestige or ego. It is simply an acknowledgement that the feelings and concerns of our students matter."

'Dialogue between me and students'

However, Mishra had to face Kant's wrath, who said the issue was a matter between him and the students, underling that the BCI should not have intervened and stating that students have complete right to protest peacefully and lawfully in a democracy.

"BCI has nothing do with this. We are with you. Students have written a letter to me. It's a dialogue between students and me. Who are they to unnecessarily issue a circular?" Kant had said on August 14.

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