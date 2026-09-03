Central govt offices in New Delhi area to remain closed on Sept 11 for preparation for BRICS Summit

New Delhi:

All central government offices in New Delhi area will remain closed on Friday, September 11, 2026, to help facilitate the massive logistical arrangements and reduce public inconvenience for the BRICS Summit 2026. The government issued a notification in this regard and said the BRICS Business Forum and 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit are scheduled to be held from 11-13 September, 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The Summit will be attended by leaders from about thirty BRICS members and partner countries, Heads of International Organizations and business representatives from BRICS nations including India. “Recognising the magnitude of this event, the substantial logistical arrangements involved and to minimise inconvenience to the general public, it has been decided to keep the Central Government offices located in Delhi/New Delhi closed on Friday, the 11th of September 2026 (12th and 13th of September 2026 being Saturday and Sunday respectively),” it said.

Read the official notification

PWD starts beautification and road improvement works

In the meantime, the Public Works Department (PWD) said it started beautification and road improvement works in areas around Bharat Mandapam, the airport, Rajghat and other key locations ahead of the BRICS summit. The Delhi government has directed the PWD and other civic agencies to make necessary arrangements for the international event.

A PWD official sad that during the summit, various heads of state and foreign delegates are expected to visit Delhi and the work has already started, and officials have been directed to prune trees, clean roads and ensure there is no waterlogging.

The PWD said it has identified areas around Bharat Mandapam, Hyderabad House, Vigyan Bhawan, Ambedkar Bhawan, Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, major five-star hotels and Rajghat for improvement works. The summit is scheduled to be held on September 12-13, with Bharat Mandapam hosting the main event and several bilateral meetings.

In this regard, the roads leading to major tourist destinations, including Qutub Minar, Red Fort, Humayun's Tomb, Connaught Place, Dilli Haat and Mehrauli Archaeological Park, will also be revamped.

Traffic advisory issued ahead of motorcade rehearsal for BRICS Summit

As part of the security preparation, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of the motorcade rehearsal for the BRICS Summit 2026, announcing that restrictions and diversions will affect several key roads in the national Capital on September 2, officials said on Tuesday. The rehearsal will be held from 10 am to 3 pm. According to Ministry of External Affairs statement, the 18th BRICS Summit will take place from September 12 to 13 at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.



The advisory said traffic movement will be regulated at 22 diversion points and on more than 35 roads during the rehearsal. Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys and use alternate routes wherever possible.

Major roads likely to be affected include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, A P J Abdul Kalam Road and Press Enclave Road.

The traffic police has identified several diversion points, including Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, Mir Dard Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Marg/Outer Circle, Janpath-Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, RML Hospital roundabout, Dhaula Kuan flyover, Moti Bagh flyover, Lodhi Road and Mandir House.

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