WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus praises India's universal health coverage efforts at G20 Health Ministers' meet

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday lauded India's efforts in advancing health coverage and the Ayushman Bharat Yojana during the G20 Health Ministers' Meeting in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

In his opening remarks, Dr Ghebreyesus thanked India for its hospitality and the visionary leadership in hosting the G20 summit. "I commend India for their steps in advancing Universal Health Coverage and the Ayushman Bharat scheme which is the world 's largest health assurance initiative," he said.

The WHO chief also recalled his visit to a Health and Wellness centre in Gandhinagar and mentioned that he was impressed by the primary healthcare services being provided to nearly 1,000 households there.

"I commend the telemedicine services being provided here, which provide prescriptions and treatment locally. It is an excellent example of transforming healthcare. I also thank India G20 Presidency for taking leadership in the Global Digital Health Initiative which will be launched tomorrow," Dr Tedros further said.

During his visit to the G20 meeting, the WHO Director-General met the Health Ministers of several countries, including Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Germany. The Health Ministers’ meeting is being held under the G20 Presidency of India from August 17 to 19 at Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed G20 Health Ministers' meeting in Gujarat's Gandhinagar via video conferencing and called upon everyone to be ready to prevent, prepare and respond to the next health emergency.

"We must be ready to prevent, prepare and respond to the next health emergency. This is especially important in today's interconnected world... In India, we are following an inclusive & holistic approach, we are expanding health infrastructure, promoting the traditional system of medicine and providing affordable health care to all. The global celebration of International Day of Yoga is a testament to the universal desire for holistic health..." the Prime Minister said.

He informed the G20 members that India will eradicate tuberculosis (TB) well before the global deadline with the help of people's participation.

"We have called upon the people of the country to be Ni-kshay Mitra or Friends for Eradication of TB. Under this, nearly 1 million patients have been adopted by citizens. Now we are on our way to achieve TB elimination well ahead of the global target of 2030," the PM said.

According to Indian Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, over 70 delegates are participating in this high-profile meeting. "We are showing India's Health model to the people and they are appreciating it. The Modi government has seen the health sector with a holistic approach," said Mandaviya.

The main objective of this G20 meeting is to keep track of three major priorties of prevention of health emergencies, preparedness and responsible while focusing on anti-microbial resistance and One Health Framework and strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector for access and availability of safe and affordable medical countermeasures.

It also focuses on Digital Health innovations and solutions to promulgate universal health coverage across the world and improve delivery of healthcare services under the G20 Health Track.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1, 2022, and is currently part of the G20 Troika comprising of Indonesia, India and Brazil.

