RespectWomen: When Union Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal's 'old-wive' remark created a stir

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Union minister Sriprakash Jaiswal

New Delhi: Indian democracy shines in the world for its value-based system and a set of elements inherent in the politics that advocate for equality and women's empowerment. However, it also faces some challenges as well. Misogynism is one of the issues that is cropped up often with controversial statements by some leading politicians. Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala is the latest name who stoked controversy by reportedly making "sexist" remarks against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mathura Hema Malini.

"Here is no Hema Malini who can make people licking...no film star. We also respect Hema Malini because she is married to Dharmendra and is our daughter-in-law. These people can be film stars. But, we are not like them. You make me or Gupta ji an MP-MLA so that we can serve you," Surjewala heard saying in the purported video shot at a public event in Haryana.

In the past, several politicians drew people's outrage with their distasteful statements against women.

In 2012, then Union Coal Minister and Congress leader Sriprakash Jaiswal drew angry reactions after he made unsavoury remarks about wives. While comparing Team India's win over Pakistan in the World T20 to marriage, he said "A new victory has its importance like a new marriage, but with time, like the victory, a wife loses her charm."

In Hindi, the Congress leader said, "Nayi nayi jeet aur nayi nayi shaadi, iska apna alag mahatva hota hai. Jaise jaise samay bitata jata hai, jeet ki yaadein purani hoti jati hai aur jaise jaise samay bitata hai, patni purani hoti chali jati hai, vo maza nahi rehta hai."

His disrespectful statement drew criticism from all walks of life. As people started slamming him for his misogynist remarks despite holding a high-ranking position in the government, the minister later apologised for his comment.

Also read: #RespectWomen: When Digvijaya Singh landed in controversy with 'tunch maal' remark on Meenakshi Natarajan