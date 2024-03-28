What did Arvind Kejriwal say in court during hearing against him? Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Amid high-voltage drama that unfolded inside the Rouse Avenue court during the Delhi Excise policy scam hearing against Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister said that there is a political conspiracy that is aimed at finishing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The CM sought permission to speak and began his statements by saying that he had been arrested without a case.

Kejriwal: I have been arrested. Nor has any case been filed against me... C Arvind was Manish Sisodia's PA. He said that Manish gave the papers to C Arvind in my house. Is this enough to arrest the CM? I want to thank the ED officials that the interrogation took place in a very good environment. This case has been going on for 2 years. I have been arrested even though I have not been found guilty in any court.

"Till now my name has appeared in four places. One is C Arvind who said he gave some documents to Sisodia in my presence...many MLAs come to my house? Can the sitting CM be arrested on such a statement by someone?"

Kejriwal asked whether this is a proper ground to arrest a Chief Minister. CM said,"There was a statement from Ragunta that he had come to me asking for land, I had said that the land falls within LG purview."

ED then objected to Kejriwal speaking. Taking the objection into congnisance, the court said, "If Kejriwal has anything to say then he should give a written statement to the court."