Arvind Kejriwal's 'big expose' in liquor policy case likely today

As claimed by Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita, the Delhi Chief Minister is expected to make a 'big expose' on the alleged excise policy scam in court on Thursday. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the ED on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded to the agency's custody till March 28. Sunita Kejriwal, in a digital briefing on Wednesday, said her husband will reveal the details of the alleged liquor scam in court on March 28 and also present evidence.

She claimed that when she met the Delhi CM in the ED custody, Kejriwal told her that the central agency has conducted more than 250 raids in connection with the "so-called liquor scam" in the last two years but "not a single paisa" has been found in any of the raids so far. She said Arvind Kejriwal was a brave, patriotic and genuine person and his resolve was strong despite him being a diabetic. "Do they (Centre) want to ruin Delhi?" Sunita Kejriwal asked, adding that her husband was upset over the issue. She appealed to the people to pray for the Delhi CM's health and success.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to be produced before a Delhi court on Thursday on the conclusion of his Enforcement Directorate custodial remand. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has Kejriwal's custody till March 28. The court remanded Kejriwal in the ED custody for six days after the agency pressed for his custodial interrogation for 10 days.

The ED has accused the AAP leader of "being involved in the entire conspiracy of the Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of the proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for the Goa Assembly elections".