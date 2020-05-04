No mask no liquor in West Bengal, only 2 bottles per person allowed

West Bengal Government has allowed liquor shops to open in the state. The liquor shops will be open from 12 pm to 7 pm and only two bottles per person will be allowed. Liquor will not be given to anyone who is seen without a mask.

The West Bengal government today allowed standalone liquor shops to reopen in green, orange and red zones, but not in containment areas. The guideline issued by the government in this regard said only 'OFF' category shops selling foreign, IMFL, and country spirits will remain functional and not 'ON' shops.

Initially, the government guideline allowed shops to stay open from 3 PM to 6 PM.

There should be a distance of 6 feet between two customers in the queue.

The guideline stated that no more than five customers will be allowed to remain in a shop at one point of time.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage