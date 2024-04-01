IMD predicts longer heat waves and high temperatures in India this summer

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely over some parts of the western Himalayan region, northeastern states and north Odisha

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted above-normal heatwave days in many parts of the country in April. Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju said that India is predicted to experience extreme weather conditions this year, starting at the end of April and coinciding with the general elections, making it crucial for all stakeholders to prepare in advance.

"We are anticipated to experience extreme weather conditions in the upcoming two-and-a-half months. This also coincides with the general elections in which around a billion people are expected to exercise their franchise," Rijiju said.

Meanwhile, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, "Above-normal heatwave days likely over many areas of central India, adjoining areas of northern plains, south India in April."

Normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely over some parts of the western Himalayan region, northeastern states and north Odisha, he said. Above-normal heatwave days are likely over most parts in the plains during this period. Ten to 20 days of heat wave are expected in different parts of the country against a normal of four to eight days, he said.

Gujarat, central Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, north Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience the worst impact of heat waves, Mohapatra said. Above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country in April, with a high probability over central south India.

Meanwhile, normal temperatures are predicted in the Himalayan region, North Eastern states and Odisha. The weather man said, "Normal to below-normal maximum temperatures likely over some parts of western Himalayan region, NE states and north Odisha."

Two to eight days of heat wave are expected in these regions against a normal of one to three days, according to Mohapatra. Gujarat, Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Odisha, west Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are predicted to experience the worst impact of heat waves in April. Lok Sabha polls in India will take place in seven phases between April 19 and June 1.

ALSO READ | Jalpaiguri storm: CM Mamata meets cyclone victims, death count rises to 5 amid rescue operation

ALSO READ | West Bengal: Five killed, over 70 injured as storm wreaks havoc in Jalpaiguri, PM Modi reacts