Weather Today: Light rain likely to lash Delhi accompanied by thunderstorms; Check state-wise forecast

Weather Today: The national capital can witness light rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds today. According to the India Meteorological Department, the city will witness a generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected. 115 AQI has been recorded in the national capital.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, while the maximum is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. The city recorded 75 per cent relative humidity at around 8:30 am and the air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the moderate (115) category around 9:00 am, data from the SAFAR showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Weather forecast for all States and Union territories

Andaman and Nicobar (Post Blair) - Partly cloudy sky

Andhra Pradesh (Amravati) - Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers

Arunachal Pradesh (Itanagar) - Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers

Assam (Guwahati) - Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers

Bihar (Patna) - Mainly Clear sky

Chhattisgarh (Raipur) - Partly cloudy sky

Diu - Clear sky

Goa (Panjim) - Mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening

Gujarat (Ahemadabad) - Partly cloudy sky

Haryana (Chandigarh) - Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers

Himachal Pradesh (Shimla) - Generally cloudy sky with Light rain

Jammu and Kashmir (Srinagar) - Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or Thunderstorm or Duststorm

Jharkhand (Ranchi) - Mainly Clear sky

Karnataka (Bengaluru) - Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers

Kerala (Thiruvananthapuram) - Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers

Ladakh (Kargil) - Generally cloudy sky with possibility of rain or Thunderstorm or Duststorm

Lakshadweep (Karavati) - Partly cloudy sky

Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal) - Partly cloudy sky

Maharashtra (Mumbai) - Partly cloudy sky

Manipur (Imphal) - Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers

Meghalaya (Shillong) - Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers

Mizoram (Aizwal) - Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers

Nagaland (Kohima) - Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers

Odisha (Bhubneshwar) - Partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder lightning

Pondicherry - Partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or Thunderstorm

Punjab (Amritsar) - Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers

Rajasthan (Jaipur) - Thunderstorm with rain

Sikkim (Gangtok) - Thunderstorm with hail

Tamil Nadu (Chennai) - Partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or Thunderstorm

Telangana (Hyderabad) - Partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder lightning

Tripura (Agartala) - Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers

Uttar Pradesh (Kanpur) - Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or Thunderstorm or Duststorm

Uttrakhand (Dehradun) - Thunderstorm with rain

West Bengal (Kolkata) - Partly cloudy sky

