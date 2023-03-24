Weather Today: Light rain likely to lash Delhi accompanied by thunderstorms; Check state-wise forecast

Weather Today: The national capital can witness light rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds today. According to the India Meteorological Department, the city will witness a generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected. 115 AQI has been recorded in the national capital.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, while the maximum is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. The city recorded 75 per cent relative humidity at around 8:30 am and the air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the moderate (115) category around 9:00 am, data from the SAFAR showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
Weather forecast for all States and Union territories
Andaman and Nicobar (Post Blair) - Partly cloudy sky
Andhra Pradesh (Amravati) - Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers
Arunachal Pradesh (Itanagar) - Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers
Assam (Guwahati) - Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers
Bihar (Patna) - Mainly Clear sky
Chhattisgarh (Raipur) - Partly cloudy sky
Diu - Clear sky
Goa (Panjim) - Mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening
Gujarat (Ahemadabad) - Partly cloudy sky
Haryana (Chandigarh) - Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers
Himachal Pradesh (Shimla) - Generally cloudy sky with Light rain
Jammu and Kashmir (Srinagar) - Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or Thunderstorm or Duststorm
Jharkhand (Ranchi) - Mainly Clear sky
Karnataka (Bengaluru) - Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers
Kerala (Thiruvananthapuram) - Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers
Ladakh (Kargil) - Generally cloudy sky with possibility of rain or Thunderstorm or Duststorm
Lakshadweep (Karavati) - Partly cloudy sky
Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal) - Partly cloudy sky
Maharashtra (Mumbai) - Partly cloudy sky
Manipur (Imphal) - Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers
Meghalaya (Shillong) - Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers
Mizoram (Aizwal) - Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers
Nagaland (Kohima) - Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers
Odisha (Bhubneshwar) - Partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder lightning
Pondicherry - Partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or Thunderstorm
Punjab (Amritsar) - Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers
Rajasthan (Jaipur) - Thunderstorm with rain
Sikkim (Gangtok) - Thunderstorm with hail
Tamil Nadu (Chennai) - Partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or Thunderstorm
Telangana (Hyderabad) - Partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder lightning
Tripura (Agartala) - Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers
Uttar Pradesh (Kanpur) - Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or Thunderstorm or Duststorm
Uttrakhand (Dehradun) - Thunderstorm with rain
West Bengal (Kolkata) - Partly cloudy sky