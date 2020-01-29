Video: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata's feet on stage 

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy had the most humble gesture for industrialist Ratan Tata at an event on Tuesday. The legendary businessmen were sharing the stage at the annual TieCon event in Mumbai when the Infosys mentor bent down to touch the feet of Ratan Tata after presenting him an award. Ratan Tata was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 11th edition of TiECon Mumbai.
Ratan Tata later posted the video in an Instagram story captioning it: "It was an honour to be awarded by TIEcon at the hands of a great friend Mr. Narayana Murthy."
The one touching feet of Ratan Tata is Narayan Murthy. These two are known as India's biggest Businessmen.The values, respect demonstrated by these legends is inspiring.#inspirational pic.twitter.com/neZCTyCA6D— Reetesh Maheshwari (@Reetesh777) January 29, 2020
The video exhibiting the gesture of humility soon began garnering praises across social media platforms. Some called it a "historic moment."
I also got to witness biggest moment in corporate history: humble Narayana Murthy touching Ratan Tata’s feet! @TiEMumbai
Narayana Murthy pic.twitter.com/QNPqYbp1Ir— GAURAV KUMAR (@GAURAVK99385724) January 29, 2020
Two biggest rival company, two most humble businessman.— That Indian girl (@thtsal) January 29, 2020
Narayana Murthy touching feet of Ratan Tata is best thing on internet, today. pic.twitter.com/OAjjE6gzba
It's really good to see Narayana Murthy touching feet of legendary businessman & @TiEMumbai Lifetime achievement awardee Ratan Tata. pic.twitter.com/SdGv2YMAAW— Sanjana (@Sanjana048) January 29, 2020