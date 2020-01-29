Wednesday, January 29, 2020
     
 Live tv
Chunav Manch 2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Video: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata's feet on stage

Video: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata's feet on stage

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy had the most humble gesture for industrialist Ratan Tata at an event on Tuesday. The legendary businessmen were sharing the stage at the annual TieCon event in Mumbai when the Infosys mentor bent down to touch the feet of Ratan Tata after presenting him an award. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 29, 2020 16:59 IST
Video: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy touches Ratan

Video: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata's feet on stage 

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy had the most humble gesture for industrialist Ratan Tata at an event on Tuesday. The legendary businessmen were sharing the stage at the annual TieCon event in Mumbai when the Infosys mentor bent down to touch the feet of Ratan Tata after presenting him an award. Ratan Tata was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 11th edition of TiECon Mumbai.

Ratan Tata later posted the video in an Instagram story captioning it: "It was an honour to be awarded by TIEcon at the hands of a great friend Mr. Narayana Murthy."

The video exhibiting the gesture of humility soon began garnering praises across social media platforms. Some called it a "historic moment."

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News