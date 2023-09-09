WATCH: PM Modi welcomes UK PM Rishi Sunak at G20 venue

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi welcomes UK PM Rishi Sunak at G20 venue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed world leaders at Bharat Mandapam where the G20 summit was being held. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director and Chairman Kristalina Georgieva and World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala were among the first to arrive.

United Kingdom PM Rishi Sunak, who landed in India for the G20 summit on Friday, was also received warmly by PM Modi at the venue. Before proceeding to the meeting hall, PM Modi and United Kingdom PM Rishi Sunak were seen engaged in light talks.

Both the leaders are expected to hold talks on a free trade agreement. Sunak had said there was “still some way to go” for a free trade pact with India to be finalised, but appeared confident that the final outcome will be a "forward-looking" and "modern" deal that would benefit both sides and facilitate shared ambition of doubling trade by 2030. "I am hugely proud of my Indian roots and my connections to India. As you know, my wife is Indian and being a proud Hindu means I will always have a connection to India and the people of India," Sunak had said.

