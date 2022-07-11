Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison in contempt case by Supreme Court

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vijay Mallya

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya was on Monday sentenced to four-month in prison in a contempt case by the Supreme Court. A bench headed by Justice UU Lalit also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Mallya who is wanted in India in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

Mallya has been living in the United Kingdom since March 2016. He is on bail on an extradition warrant executed by the Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017.

The top court had in 2020 dismissed Mallya's plea seeking a review of the 2017 verdict which held him guilty of contempt for transferring USD 40 million to his children in violation of court orders.

The top court had on March 10 reserved its order in the matter, observing that proceedings against Mallya have hit a "dead wall".

