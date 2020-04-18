Sanitation worker attacked by locals in Madhya Pradesh's Khategaon village | Video

Image Source : INDIA TV Locals attack sanitation worker in Madhya Pradesh's Khategaon village.

A sanitation worker was brutally attacked by locals in Khategaon village in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district dominated by a particular community. The victim has been identified as Deepak Kumar who was thrashed using sticks and Axe following which he has been admitted to a hospital. According to reports, two men -- Aadil and Habib -- have been accused of attacking Deepak with an Axe, causing him serious injuries. However, some other people in that area came forward to help the victim. Deepak was attacked when he went to clean ward number 7 in Khategaon village.

During interrogation, Aadil claimed that he indulged in violence as Gop Khan had told them that since the lockdown, namaazees and followers of the Tablighi Jamaat were hounded by government workers, the ASP said.

Following this incident, other sanitation workers have pulled back from carrying on cleaning services in the village. This is not the first time when such an incident has surfaced. A few days back, health workers, cops on COVID-19 duty were attacked by people residing in a locality dominated by a particular community in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. The health workers had gone for the check-up of coronavirus suspects when they were attacked using pointed sticks while some took to the rooftops and pelted stones on the medical staff injuring several of them. A case under various IPC sections was registered by the UP Police.

