Uttarakhand: Two dead after car falls into gorge in Joshimath

Uttarakhand news: The vehicle veered off the road while it was travelling between Salud-Dungra and Pagna villages on Wednesday (February 14), police said. Kai Devi (60) and Bhopal Lal (65) died on the spot.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Joshimath (Uttarakhand) Updated on: February 15, 2024 16:07 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Two dead after car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Joshimath.

Uttarakhand news: Two people were killed and five injured when their car fell into a gorge along the Salud-Dungra Pagna motor road near Joshimath in Uttarakhand, police said today (February 15). The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Joshimath.

The vehicle veered off the road while it was travelling between Salud-Dungra and Pagna villages on Wednesday, police said. Kai Devi (60) and Bhopal Lal (65) died on the spot. The injured have been sent to the Community Health Centre, Joshimath with the help of police and local people, they said.

Meherban, Pradeep Panwar, his daughters Divyanshi and Rudranshi besides Sarojini Devi were injured in the accident

More details are awaited in this regard. 

