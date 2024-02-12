Uttarakhand CM Dhami says police station to come up on land freed from encroachment in Haldwani

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday (February 12) said that a police station would come up on the land where the encroachment was removed in Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura, where violence erupted last week following the demolition of an illegally built madrassa. Referring to the Haldwani violence, the Chief Minister said that the way in which the police personnel and journalists were “attacked by unruly elements cannot be condemned enough”.

Six people, including five alleged rioters, were killed while 60 others were injured in the February 8 violence which took place during the demolition of the madrassa and a structure where namaz was held.

Dhami said several acres of land were freed from encroachment during the demolition drive in the ‘Malik Ka Bagicha’ area of Banbhoolpura.

“Today, I announce from the holy banks of Mother Ganga that a police station will be built at that place,” he said.

Dhami's stern warning

The chief minister reiterated that the government will not tolerate such acts of violence and the police is constantly working to arrest those involved in the incident.

“The law is taking its course. Whoever was behind this conspiracy will soon be brought before the public,” he added.

The police have so far arrested 30 people on charges of inciting violence during the demolition drive.



