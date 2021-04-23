Uttarakhand: Report of glacier burst near Joshimath on India-China border

Image Source : INDIA TV Uttarakhand: Report of glacier burst in Joshimath on India-China border

A glacier has burst near Uttarakhand's Joshimath on India-China border, ANI reported quoting Colonel Manish Kapil, Commander, Border Road Task Force. There is no report of any damage or loss of lives so far.

In February, a glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

Homes along the way were swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent.

Over 70 bodies were recovered and hundreds were declared missing as rescue and search operations continued for days.

Later, the Uttarakhand government issued a notification authorising officials to declare 'presumed dead' 136 people who went missing after the flash flood.

