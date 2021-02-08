Uttarakhand Glacier Burst LIVE: 15 killed, over 170 still missing; multi-agency rescue operations underway

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

At least 15 people lost their lives and 170 are still missing after a glacier broke at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district triggered massive flooding of the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. Many villages were evacuated as floods swept away five bridges, damaged homes and the nearby NTPC power plant, and washed away a hydropower project near Rishiganga. National and state disaster response teams along with teams from the ITBP are engaged in the rescue operations. The Army has sent six columns and the Navy seven diving teams.

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst LIVE UPDATES:

UTTARAKHAND GLACIER BURST UPDATE: After tireless efforts of Army personnel, including Engineering Task Force, the mouth of the tunnel was cleared. Work continued throughout the night with earthmovers by installing generators and search lights. Field Hospital providing medical aid at the incident site: Indian Army

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Boris Johnson offers help to India

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday expressed solidarity with India after a glacier burst in Uttarakhand. Johnson said that the UK is ready to offer any support required to India after the devastating floods in Uttarakhand. "My thoughts are with the people of India and rescue workers in Uttarakhand as they respond to devastating flooding from the glacier collapse. The UK stands in solidarity with India and is ready to offer any support needed," he tweeted.

UTTARAKHAND UPDATE: Tapovan project partly damaged: NTPC

Part of an under-construction hydropower project of state-run power major NTPC has been damaged by the avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday. The company has said that it is monitoring the situation continuously along with the district administration and police. Part of the under-construction Tapovan Vishnugad hydro power project (520 MW) has faced damages while another privately-owned Rishi Ganga hydro project (130 MW) was completely devastated. "An avalanche near Tapovan in Uttarakhand has damaged a part of our under-construction hydropower project in the region. While rescue operation is on, situation is being monitored continuously with the help of district administration and police," NTPC said in a tweet.

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst UPDATE: No threat to neighbouring villages

The NCMC (National Crisis Management Committee) met late Sunday evening and said information from the Central Water Commission (CWC) indicated there was no danger of downstream flooding at this point, and that the rise in water levels had been contained. There is also no threat to the neighbouring villages, the NCMC said after it met.

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: CM Rawat announces Rs 4 lakh compensation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the incident and declared Rs 4 lakh compensation to the family of those whose bodies have been recovered. Rawat said that he is taking stock of the situation and supervising rescue and relief operations. Additionally, Rs 2 lakh will be given from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, with Rs 50,000 for those with serious injuries.

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Deal toll mounts to 14

14 bodies have been recovered from different places so far, according to Chamoli Police.

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst UPDATE: Water level rising again, people near river bank in Chamoli being alerted: Uttarakhand Police.

The tragedy took place after the water level in Dhauliganga river, one of the six sources of the Ganga river, suddenly surged on Sunday morning following an avalanche near the Rishi Ganga power project. The 85 km river meets the Alaknanda river at Vishnuprayag at the base of Joshimath mountain. The flash flood occurred in Rishi Ganga at around 10.45 AM due to a glacier falling into it and exponentially increasing the volume of water. Due to this, the Rishi Ganga hydro project was completely devastated. The BRO bridge on Joshimath highway was also completely washed away.

Latest India News