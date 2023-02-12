Sunday, February 12, 2023
     
Uttar Pradesh to soon have maximum number of 'domestic flights' in India: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Uttar Pradesh news: Scindia said the land of Ayodhya, Kashi (Varanasi) and Mathura has always shown a new path to the country.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Lucknow Updated on: February 12, 2023 10:21 IST
Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh domestic flights, domestic flights in India, Jyotiraditya Scindia, scin
Uttar Pradesh to soon have maximum number of domestic flights in India: Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Uttar Pradesh news: Uttar Pradesh will soon have the maximum number of domestic flight services in the country and also 21 airports in the coming days, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said.

Addressing a session on "Civil Aviation in Uttar Pradesh: The Emerging Opportunities" during the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 at Vrindavan Yojna here on Saturday, Scindia also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have rejuvenated the country.

Scindia said the land of Ayodhya, Kashi (Varanasi) and Mathura has always shown a new path to the country. Describing Uttar Pradesh as a favourable destination for investment, he said the state has made great strides in every field.

Ten new airports are being built in the state and the land survey work has started for two more, Scindia said, adding that Uttar Pradesh is going to have 21 airports in the coming days.

(With PTI inputs)

