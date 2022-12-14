Wednesday, December 14, 2022
     
  4. Six including child killed after bus falls into roadside ditch on Lucknow-Agra expressway in Nagla Khangar

Six including child killed after bus falls into roadside ditch on Lucknow-Agra expressway in Nagla Khangar

The passenger bus headed to Raebareli from Ludhiana when it fell into the roadside ditch.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Lucknow Updated on: December 14, 2022 12:07 IST
The bus fell into a roadside ditch
Image Source : ANI The bus fell into a roadside ditch

Six persons including a child were killed and 21 others were injured after a bus fell into a roadside ditch on Lucknow-Agra expressway in Nagla Khangar area here Wednesday morning, police said. 

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ranvijay Singh said, "A passenger bus heading to Raebareli from Ludhiana met with an accident on Wednesday morning. A team of local police was rushed to the spot to undertake rescue work." 

"Six passengers of the bus including a woman and a child were killed in the mishap. Around 21 others sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," added the officer. 

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination and the identities of the deceased are being ascertained, he added. 

