Six including child killed after bus falls into roadside ditch on Lucknow-Agra expressway in Nagla Khangar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The bus fell into a roadside ditch

Six persons including a child were killed and 21 others were injured after a bus fell into a roadside ditch on Lucknow-Agra expressway in Nagla Khangar area here Wednesday morning, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ranvijay Singh said, "A passenger bus heading to Raebareli from Ludhiana met with an accident on Wednesday morning. A team of local police was rushed to the spot to undertake rescue work."

"Six passengers of the bus including a woman and a child were killed in the mishap. Around 21 others sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," added the officer.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination and the identities of the deceased are being ascertained, he added.

Also Read: Bihar: 12 killed as speeding truck ploughs into religious procession in Vaishali district

Latest India News