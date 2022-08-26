Friday, August 26, 2022
     
  Uttar Pradesh: Fire at marriage venue kills five in Moradabad

Uttar Pradesh: Fire at marriage venue kills five in Moradabad

Uttar Pradesh news: Two women and three children were among those who lost their lives in Moradabad city on August 25.

Moradabad Published on: August 26, 2022 7:03 IST
Highlights

  • Around 5 persons were killed after a fire broke out in a building in Moradabad
  • The fire broke out at a wedding venue in the city on Thursday
  • The fire was reportedly caused due to a short circuit

Uttar Pradesh news: Around five persons were killed after a fire broke out in a three-storey building in Moradabad district.

The fire broke out at a wedding venue in the city on Thursday (August 25) night.

Two women and three children were among those who lost their lives.

Following the incident, around five fire tenders rushed to the spot and soon the blaze was brought under control. The onlookers helped rescue seven people from the fire.

The fire was reportedly caused due to a short circuit.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

(With IANS inputs) 

