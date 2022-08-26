Uttar Pradesh: Fire at marriage venue kills five in Moradabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Fire at marriage venue kills 5 in Moradabad.

Highlights Around 5 persons were killed after a fire broke out in a building in Moradabad

The fire broke out at a wedding venue in the city on Thursday

The fire was reportedly caused due to a short circuit

Uttar Pradesh news: Around five persons were killed after a fire broke out in a three-storey building in Moradabad district.

The fire broke out at a wedding venue in the city on Thursday (August 25) night.

Two women and three children were among those who lost their lives.

Following the incident, around five fire tenders rushed to the spot and soon the blaze was brought under control. The onlookers helped rescue seven people from the fire.

The fire was reportedly caused due to a short circuit.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

(With IANS inputs)

ALSO READ: Major fire breaks out in central London railway arch, several trains halted

ALSO READ: Fire breaks out in a hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar | Video

Latest India News