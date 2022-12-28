Uttar Pradesh government transfers IPS officers in administrative reshuffle

Follow us on Image Source : UP GOVT (TWITTER)/ FILE. Uttar Pradesh government transfers 9 IPS officers in administrative reshuffle.

IPS officers transfer in UP : In a late-night reshuffle, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh transferred several senior IPS officers.

Additional Director General (ADG) A Satish Ganesh who was attached to the DGP headquarters, has been made ADG GRP. While, ADG GRP, Piyush Anand is the new ADG administration at DGP headquarters.

Similarly, ADG Bareilly zone Raj Kumar has been shifted in the same capacity as ADG logistics and ADG Administration. P.C. Meena has been given the charge in the same capacity of Bareilly zone.

ADG Alok Singh who was attached to DGP headquarters has been made ADG Kanpur zone, while ADG Kanpur zone Bhanu Bhaskar has been shifted to Prayagraj zone in the same capacity.

ADG Prayagraj Prem Prakash has been attached to DGP headquarters. He will retire next year.

