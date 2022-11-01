Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath unveils development projects worth Rs 1,670 crore in Noida, Greater Noida

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CM Yogi Adityanath unveils development projects worth Rs 1,670 crore in Noida, Greater Noida

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday unveiled more than a dozen development projects worth Rs 1,670 for the public in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

According to an official release, a city bus terminal and underpasses in Noida, a significant sewage treatment plant (STP) along the Yamuna Expressway, and the Ganga water project for Greater Noida were among the projects.

Notably, the chief minister dedicated 13 projects that were built by the UP State Industrial Development Authority, the Yamuna Expressway Authority, the Greater Noida Authority, and the Noida Authority.

According to the statement, Adityanath officially launched the Greater Noida Ganga water project, which cost Rs 848 crore for the development and has an 85 cusec capacity. It further stated that this will allow Ganga water to reach houses in 28 different sectors in Greater Noida.

In addition, the CM also inaugurated a Smart LED light project for Rs 48 crore in Greater Noida, the statement read.

In Noida, the chief minister inaugurated a city bus terminal worth Rs 157.84 crore, an integrated smart traffic management system (Rs 68.42 crore), according to the statement.

He also inaugurated underpasses for Kondli (Rs 46 crore), Bahlolpur (Rs 30.29 crore), it noted. Noida also got two new STPs in Sector 168 (Rs 162 crore) and Sector 123 (Rs 131 crore), it added.

Adityanath also inaugurated a 60 MLD capacity STP built by Yamuna Expressway Authority for Rs 66.99 crore, according to the statement.

"The people of all three assembly constituencies (Noida, Dadri and Jewar) in Gautam Buddh Nagar had elected BJP MLAs in the last election. These project inaugurations are a gift for the public," Adityanath was quoted as saying in Hindi in the statement.

It is worth mentioning here that he also assured the government was working hard for the welfare of the people.

(With PTI inputs)

