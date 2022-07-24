Uttar Pradesh: Boy ends life in Sultanpur after failing in CBSE Class 10 exams 2022

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). UP: Boy ends life after failing in CBSE Class 10 exams in Sultanpur.

The incident occurred a day after the announcement of CBSE board exam results

On Saturday, parents of the boy left for Lucknow, and then his friends came to meet him

Uttar Pradesh NEWS : A day after the announcement of board exam results, the body of a 15-year-old boy was found hanging from the ceiling here.

The boy had locked himself in a room in his home after he failed to clear the Class 10 examinations. His family members thought he 'needed time' to overcome the 'grief' and left him alone.

On Saturday (July 23), his parents left for Lucknow, and then his friends came to meet him. They knocked on the door and on finding no response from inside, they called the neighbours, who broke open the door to find the boy hanging from the ceiling.

Circle officer, Sultanpur City, Raghvendra Chaturvedi said that the boy lived with his parents in Dubeypur area of Kanshiram Colony.

"The boy locked himself in a room after he could not clear the examination. The body has been sent for post mortem to ascertain the cause and time of death," he said.

