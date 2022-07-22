CBSE Class 12th Result 2022 OUT! Girls outshine boys with overall pass percentage of 94.54%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE Class 12th Result 2022 OUT! Here's how to check on cbse.gov.in, Digilocker

CBSE on Friday announced the results of Class 12th exam 2022.

Students can check CBSE Results online on DigiLocker by logging into their accounts.

The examinations were conducted in offline mode for Term 2 from April 26 to June 15.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the results of Class 12th board exam. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Students can also check CBSE Results online on DigiLocker by logging into their accounts.

In this year's exam results, girls outshined boys with an overall pass percentage of 94.54%, while boys secured 91.25%. This has been a consistent norm, as back in 2019, girls secured 88.70%, while boys secured 79.40%. In 2020, girls secured 92.15% as overall pass percentage, while boys secured 86.19%. In 2021, girls secured 99.67% as overall pass percentage, while boys secured 99.13%.

In the region-wise pass percentage data, Kerala Tiruvananthapuram or Trivandrum topped the list with 98.83%. It was followed by Bengaluru and Chennai, with 98.16% and 97.79%, respectively. Check detailed list of pass percentage here:

The results were earlier uploaded on Pariksha Sangam, and the link to check the results was later activated at 10 am today. The CBSE 12th Result 2022 mark sheet, is available on Digilocker. Students can also reach out to their schools to fetch their results.

CBSE 12th Result 2022: How to check CBSE Result on DigiLocker

Go to digilocker.gov.in Click on 'login' option provided on home page. Login using your CBSE Roll Number as User Name and PIN as password Your Class XII Mark Sheet would be available on the screen Download the Digital Marks Sheet for CBSE Class 12 Results

About 16 lakh students have reportedly appeared for the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 and Term 2 examinations. The examinations were conducted in offline mode for Term 2 as well from April 26, 2022, to June 15, 2022.