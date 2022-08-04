Thursday, August 04, 2022
     
UP youth arrested for tweet asking to make India Islamic country

A youth has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district for allegedly posting an "objectionable" tweet, asking India to be made an Islamic country, police said Thursday.

PTI Ballia Updated on: August 04, 2022 12:49 IST
UP youth arrested for tweet asking to make India Islamic country

Rehan, a resident of Chachaiyan village in Nagra area, Wednesday posted maps of India and Pakistan on Twitter and wrote India should be made an Islamic state, said Nagra Station House Officer Devendra Nath Dubey.

He said an FIR was lodged against Rehan by Sub-inspector J Singh and he was later arrested. A probe is underway, he added.

