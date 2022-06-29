Uddhav Thackeray resigns: BJP's Amit Malviya, Sena's Sanjay Raut other react

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Several leaders from both within the party and outside it expressed their concerns over this latest development.

Maharashtra Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday stepped down from the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra ahead of the floor test tomorrow. Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation in a Facebook LIVE address. Thackeray's announcement came minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.

Thank you for your leadership, says Priyanka Chaturvedi

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi thanked Uddhav Thackeray for his leadership. She wrote on Twitter, "Thank you for your leadership, Shri Uddhav Thackeray. You took up the difficult task of leading a new alliance, helped the state navigate through pandemic, ensured the fire of communal hate didn’t singe our state, kept the interest of state&its people above all without prejudice."

Lost a sensitive, decent CM, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut wrote on Twitter, "Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned very politely. We have lost a sensitive, decent Chief Minister. History is witness that cheating doesn't end well. Thackeray wins. This is the beginning of a grand victory for Shiv Sena. Will eat sticks, go to jail, but Balasaheb That will keep Shiv Sena flaming!"

