UCC row: 'I'll wear a saree and not eat meat for five years if...'- AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal opposes UCC implementation

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president and MP Badruddin Ajmal made a bizarre remark over Uniform Civil Code (UCC) while addressing a gathering in Dhubri, Assam on Thursday. He said if UCC is implemented, he would wear a saree, grow beard and not eat meat for five years.

However, Ajmal also supported Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's call for banning polygamy in the state. The Modi government is hell-bent on getting a bill passed in Parliament to implement the Uniform Civil Code, he added.

He asserted if UCC is implemented, he would make some changes in his lifestyle. "We will all wear saris when the Uniform Civil Code is implemented. Sometimes we'll have a beard, sometimes not. Will the government accept it?" he asked.

UCC is a Jumla: Ajmal

Earlier on Wednesday, he termed the UCC as Jumla. “Abrogation of article 370 what has changed in Kashmir rather situation has deteriorated. Triple Talaq according to PM Modi and Assam CM was the biggest problem of Muslims. I challenge you to gather one lakh people of triple talaq and you will not find more than three victims. They like harassing Muslims,” Ajmal said while speaking to media persons.

