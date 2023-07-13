UCC has potential to create deep divisions, social unrest among religious communities: MK Stalin to Law Panel

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

UCC News: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday expressed his views against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) saying it has the potential to create deep divisions and social unrest among religious communities.

Conveying his concerns to the Law Commission chairperson on the UCC, Stalin said he "strongly" opposes the Uniform Civil Code flagging a series of objections.

In a statement, he said, "Any attempt to implement UCC an effort to obliterate unique religious/cultural identity of minorities, including tribals."

"Any attempt to impose a uniform code may be perceived as State overreach into religious matters, setting a worrisome precedent," he said.

In his letter, MK Stalin wrote, "UCC poses a serious threat and challenges the diverse social structure of our society."

"I am writing to express Government of Tamil Nadu's strong opposition to the idea of implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India that is known for its multicultural social fabric. While I understand the need for certain reforms, I believe that the UCC poses a serious threat and challenges the diverse social structure of our society," he said.

He said the country prides itself on being a secular nation that respects and protects the rights of minorities through Article 29 of the Constitution.

The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution also ensures that the tribal areas of States preserve their customs and practices through District and Regional Councils.

"The UCC, by its very nature, has the potential to disproportionately affect such tribal communities and undermine their right to practice and preserve their traditional practices, customs and identities," he said.

Further, implementing a uniform code without considering the socio economic disparities that exist in our society can have adverse consequences, he said.

