'Why dispute going over Uniform Civil Code, it's part of...': Rajnath Singh

Uniform Civil Code: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asked why there is a dispute going on over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) when it's the part of the Directive Principles of our Constitution.

"It is already implemented in Goa, Madhya Pradesh... I congratulate CM Pushkar Dhami who has taken initiative in this direction," said Rajnath Singh at a party event in Uttarakhand's Dehradun.

Further speaking at the event, Rajnath Singh said, "PM Modi has given 9 ambitious projects - Navratna- to Uttarakhand. Today, the work on these Navratna projects is going on rapidly. Work on the Rishikesh-Karna Prayas rail project is underway. Similarly, the work of the Tanakpur-Bageshwar railway line is also starting."

"We didn't make the Constitution. Goa, Madhya Pradesh already have UCC, so why is there an opposition to this? It is being blown out of proportion for vote bank politics," said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

