Big blow to Nitish Kumar! Manjhi's HAM withdraws its support from Mahagathbandhan; may team up with BJP

Hindustani Awam Morcha to withdraw its support from Mahagathbandhan

In a setback for the ruling government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Hindustani Awam Morcha today announced plans to withdraw its support for the Mahagathbandhan. The President of Hindustani Awam Morcha, Santosh Suman has announced that the party will hand over the letter of withdrawal of support o Nitish Kumar's government to the Governor today evening.

"We will submit our letter of withdrawal of support to the Bihar government to the Governor. We have sought time from the Governor today evening," said Suman.

May team up with BJP

This is a big change in the politics of Bihar. Former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha HUM have separated from the coalition government. If reports are to be believed, Manjhi and his son Santosh Suman will leave for Delhi and meet Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda.

What went wrong with Nitish and Manjhi

Manjhi had alleged that the Nitish government was working against the interests of the common man. At the same time, Nitish said that Manjhi wanted to attend the meeting of opposition parties to be held on June 23 in Patna. However, Nitish fears that Manji may leak the information about this meeting to BJP. Nitish had also claimed that Manjhi was constantly in touch with BJP leaders and was meeting them.

Manji, who has his four MLAs, joined the Mahagathbandhan last year days after Nitish Kumar ditched the BJP. The ruling coalition has nearly 160 MLAs in the 243-member assembly. t comprises JD(U), RJD and Congress besides three Left parties which are supporting the government from outside.