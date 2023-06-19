Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB MP: NSA slapped against accused who brutally thrashed youth in Bhopal

Man brutally thrashed in Bhopal: A man in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal was chained like a dog and was brutally thrashed by some goons. The video of the incident went viral on social media. In a viral video, a youth was seen allegedly being harassed and assaulted by a few miscreants. The man was seen apologizing to the goons who were treating him like a dog.

In the viral video, some people were seen putting a leash around the person’s neck. The victim was also forced to convert from his religion and accept Islam. As soon as this video went viral on social media, there was a stir in the police administration, after which the Home Minister took cognizance of it and said stern action will be taken against the accused.

‘Such behaviour is highly condemnable’

Reacting to the video, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "I have seen that video. I felt like it is a grievous incident. Such behaviour towards a human being is highly condemnable. I have instructed Bhopal Police Commissioner to probe this incident and take action within 24 hours.”

Three accused arrested

The police have arrested the accused. Along with this, the police have registered a case against the accused under the Freedom of Religion Act 3/4 and under sections 365, 341, 342, 323, 327, 294, 427. “FIR registered under sections of abduction and forced religious conversion in the matter. Six accused including 3 with previous criminal history have been taken into custody by police. NSA invoked against 3 accused with criminal histories,” said police.

NSA invoked against accused

As many as three people have been arrested under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). The move came after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered strict action against those involved in the incident. "The National Security Act has also been invoked against the accused in the case," said Mishra.

CM Shivraj expressed displeasure

Expressing his displeasure over the incident, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said instructions have been given to Police Commissioner Bhopal and Collector Bhopal to take strict instructions actions against the accused persons to set an example against such crimes. He said that a bulldozer action will be initiated at the house of the three accused.

Meanwhile, the local administration in the presence of police demolished the residence of Sameer Khan who is accused of brutally thrashing and harassing a youth in Bhopal. Bajrang Dal workers protested outside Bhopal's Teelajamalpura police station over the incident.