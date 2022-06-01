Follow us on Image Source : DHARMENDRA PRADHAN (TWITTER) Two-day 'National Education Ministers' Conference' to be held in Gujarat today.

National Education Ministers' Conference 2022 : The two-day National Education Ministers' Conference will be held in Gujarat from June 1, informed the Ministry of Education on Tuesday (May 31).

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology Annapurna Devi, MoS for Education; Dr Subhash Sarkar and senior officials of the Ministry of Education will participate in the meeting.

Other Union Ministers and Education Ministers of States and Union Territories will also be participating in the conference. The National Education Ministers' Conference will be held in Gujarat on June 1 and 2.

Aim of National Education Ministers' Conference:

The conference is expected to witness deliberations on strengthening the education ecosystem in the country with focus on implementation of National Education Policy 2020, skilling in schools and digital initiatives like National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR), National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), etc.

Education Ministers of States/UTs are will be participating in the conference:

On the occasion, the ministers will also be visiting Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG), National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and International Automobile Centre of Excellence (iACE) on June 1.

