Image Source : ANI TSRTC bus conductor attempts suicide by slicing his arm

A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC)'s bus conductor attempted suicide by slicing his arm.

He was admitted to a hospital and later discharged after being given medical aid. The incident took place during a protest by TSRTC employees today.

This is the third such instance of a TSRTC employee attempting/committing suicide. A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus driver and a bus conductor had committed suicide earlier.

The ongoing indefinite strike by the employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on October 12 took a new turn with a driver attempting self-immolation, triggering violent protest by others in Khammam district.

Tension prevailed in the district following incidents of stone-pelting on the TSRTC buses at few places. Unknown protestors stopped buses being operated by temporary drivers, forced the passengers to get down and then attacked the vehicles. No one was injured in these incidents.

Hours after the death of a bus driver, another worker, a TSRTC conductor allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house on Sunday night as the strike against the state government entered its ninth day. The driver had set himself ablaze and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Hyderabad.

Surender Goud, aged around 50, hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his resident in Hyderabad. Family members broke open the door of his room and rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead around 9.30 pm, a police official said.

ALSO READ | TSRTC driver attempts self-immolation, tension in Khammam

ALSO READ | TSRTC strike: Another protesting RTC worker commits suicide in Telangana