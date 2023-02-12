Tripura Assembly elections: Amit Shah to address rallies, hold roadshow in poll-bound state today | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@BJP4TRIPURA Tripura Assembly elections: Amit Shah to address rallies, hold roadshow in the poll-bound state

Tripura Assembly elections 2023: Hitting the poll-bound state running, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address two elections rallies in Tripura on Sunday, February 12.

According to the BJP sources, he arrived in the state on Saturday night and was received at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here by Chief Minister Manik Saha, his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, and senior BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb.

Amit Shah's schedule for the day:

Shah is scheduled to visit Udaipur to offer prayers at Tripureswari temple.

He will visit Chandipur in Unakoti district to address an election rally.

He will address another rally in Bishramganj in Sepahijala district.

The Union Home Minister will also hold a roadshow in Agartala.

Earlier on February 6, Shah had visited the northeastern state where he addressed two election rallies in Khowai district and Santirbazar in South Tripura district. As the BJP is making all efforts to woo voters in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two rallies in Tripura.

PM slams Congress-CPI(M) alliance in Tripura

During his address in Gomati district, PM Modi also lashed out at the Congress-CPI(M) alliance in Tripura, saying the two parties have strangely chosen ‘dosti' (friendship) in the northeastern state as against their normal ‘kushti' (wrestling) in Kerala. Making a veiled reference to Tipra Motha, Modi claimed that some other parties were also helping the opposition alliance from behind but any vote for them will take Tripura several years backwards.

Addressing another election rally in Ambassa in Dhalai district earlier in the day, he alleged that the Left and Congress governments created divisions among tribals, while the BJP worked to resolve their issues. Referring to the fight against COVID-19, he said, “In a Left-ruled state, a lot of people suffered from coronavirus and died, but Tripura was safe as the BJP worked for protecting people’s lives.

Tripura to vote on February 16

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voting for assembly elections in Tripura will take place on February 16, while the counting of votes is scheduled for March 2. In the 2018 assembly election, the BJP created history by wresting power from CPI-M which had ruled for 25 years (1993-2018).

(With inputs from PTI)

