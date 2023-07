Monsoon Alert: Train services remain disrupted across India as heavy rains continue | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Monsoon Alert: Train services remain disrupted across India as heavy rains continue

As incessant rainfall and floods continue to rage through India, railway services remained disrupted yet again on Wednesday as many trains were cancelled owing to bad weather. Train services in Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh and other states have been affected due to heavy rains , as per information provided by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

List of trains fully cancelled due to heavy rainfall on Wednesday

Train No. 22452 Chandigarh-Bandra Terminal Express

Train No. 12212 Chandigarh-Kochuveli Kerala Sampark Kranti

Train No. 19412 Daulatpur Chowk-Sabarmati Express

Train No. 14736 UMB-SGNR JCO at BTI

Train No. 14525 UMB-SGNR JCO S/O Ex BTI

Train No. 14712 SGNR-HW JCO

Train No. 12238 JAT-BSB JCO

Train No. 12232 CDG-LKO JCO

Train No. 14218 CDG-PYGS JCO

Train No. 12331 Howrah-Jammu Tawi Himgiri Express

Train No. 14888 Barmer-Rishikesh

Train No. 14711 Haridwar-Sriganganagar

Train No. 17237 Bitragunta-Dr MGR Chennai Central Express leaving Bitragunta

Train No. 17238 DR MGR Chennai Central-Bitragunta Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central

Train No. 06848 Vanchimaniyachi-Tuticorin Unreserved Special leaving Vanchimaniyachi

Train No. 06668 Tirunelveli-Tuticorin Unreserved Special leaving Tirunelveli

Train No. 06671 Tuticorin-Vanchimaniyachi Unreserved Special leaving Tuticorin

Train No. 06667 Tuticorin-Tirunelveli Unreserved Special leaving Tuticorin

List of partially cancelled trains on Wednesday

Train No. 12097 Agartala-Khongsang Jan Shatabdi

Train No. 12098 Khongsang-Agartala Jan Shatabdi

Train No. 05659 Silchar-Vangaichungpao Passenger

Train No. 05660 Vangaichungpao-Silchar Passenger

Train No. 06725 Melmaruvathur-Villupuram MEMU Express Special

Train No. 06726 Villupuram-Melmaruvathur MEMU Express Special

Train No. 12680 Coimbatore-Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express

Train No. 12679 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Coimbatore Superfast Express

Train No. 12610 Mysore-Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express

Train No. 12607 Dr MGR Chennai Central-KSR Bengaluru Express

Train No. 06692 Mayiladuturai-Villupuram Express Special

Train No. 06880 Tiruchchirappalli-Karaikal DEMU Express Special

Train No. 06739 Karaikal-Tiruchchirappalli DEMU Express Special

Train No. 16844 Palghat Town-Tiruchchirappalli Express

Train No. 16843 Tiruchchirappalli Junction-Palghat Town unreserved express

Train No. 20910 Porbandar-Kochuveli Weekly Superfast Express

Train No. 20909 Kochuveli-Porbandar Weekly Superfast Express

Train No. 12424 New Delhi-Dibrugarh Town Rajdhani Express JCO

Train No. 12423 Dibrugarh Town-New Delhi Rajdhani Express JCO

