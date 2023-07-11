Assam floods: Situation becomes grim as 67 villages submerged in Lakhimpur amid incessant rains

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Assam reels under flood as several villages submerged

Assam floods: The incessant rains have wreaked in several parts of the country leading to flood-like situations in several parts of the country. According to reports, the flood waters have submerged as many as 67 villages under 4 revenue circles in Lakhimpur district of Assam. The situation in the district has further deteriorated after several new areas were inundated by flood waters, affecting nearly 60,300 people.

According to reports, around 545.50 hectares of crop area are still under water. Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that nearly 37,700 people were affected in the Nowboicha revenue circle area of the district and 22,510 people in Bihpuria revenue circle.

7 assistance distribution centres in flood-affected areas

In the flood-affected areas, the district administration has established seven assistance distribution centres. Over 10,000 domestic animals, including poultry, have been impacted by the flood. The Brahmaputra River, on the other hand, is pouring above the danger level mark at Tezpur in the Sonitpur district and Neamatihat in the Jorhat district as a result of the continuous rain.

At Nanglamuraghat in the Sivasagar district, the Disang River is still flowing above the danger level mark. According to the ASDMA flood report, 2,866 people in Sonitpur district's Biswanath Sub-Division and 2,696 people in Dhemaji district have been affected.

However, river erosion is still a problem in a number of locations in several districts such as Lakhimpur, Goalpara, Charaideo, Sivasagar, South Salmara, and Biswanath Sub-Division. It should be mentioned here that the water level of the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries is rising at many places in the state.

