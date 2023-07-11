Monsoon Alert: Vande Bharat, Shatabdi, other trains cancelled today due to heavy rains | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Trains moving from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Railway Station have been canceled by the Railway Department

Monsoon alert : Several trains have been cancelled amid heavy rainfall that has gripped the northern parts of the country. As many as around 24 trains running on the Delhi-Ambala route have been canceled due to bad weather. The information has been provided by Shobhan Chaudhary, General Manager of Northern Railway.

Cancellation period can be extended

Three Shatabdi trains, two Kalka-New Delhi and one Chandigarh-New Delhi along with Vande Bharat trains were also canceled for Tuesday. Trains were canceled due to heavy rain and waterlogging on the tracks. According to sources, the period for cancellation of trains may be extended in view of maintenance of damaged tracks. These trains will also not run from Delhi to Chandigarh.

Most trains originating from Chandigarh canceled

A railway official said, “Almost all trains running on the Ambala-Chandigarh-Kalka section were canceled for the next 24 hours. Passenger trains were also included in these trains. Around 35 trains leave Chandigarh every day and most of these trains have been cancelled." Vande Bharat and Jan Shatabdi were canceled from Sunday. Toy trains have also been cancelled.

Trains heading from Katra Railway Station canceled

Trains moving from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Railway Station have been canceled by the Railway Department, due to which the devotees are looking very upset. Katra-bound Hemkund Express, Shri Shakti, Uttar Sampark Kranti, Jammu Mail, Malwa Express, as well as Swaraj Express, have been canceled for today and Tuesday from Katra, while most of the trains coming to Katra are cancelled.

32 trains running from Moradabad were canceled

Rail traffic on the old Yamuna bridge in Delhi has been temporarily stopped from 6:00 am today. Apart from this, 32 trains operating in Moradabad Railway Division have been cancelled. Apart from this, the route of 1 train has been changed, while 7 trains have been short terminated. A helpline number has been issued for the convenience of the passengers. Additional counters for refunds were also opened at major stations.

Changes have been made in Sirhind-Nagaldem and Chandigarh-Sanehwal railway sections of Ambala division due to water-logging due to heavy rains. Sudhir Singh, Senior DCM, Moradabad Railway Division issued a letter giving information about the affected trains. Passengers have been appealed to get train information by calling 139 before starting the journey.

These trains from Moradabad division are cancelled

Train Number 14617 ( BNKI-ASR )

Train Number 14618 ( ASR-BNKI )

Train Number 12210 ( KGM-CNB )

Train Number 12209 ( CNB-KGM )

Train Number 12207 ( KGM - JAT )

Train Number 15011 ( LJN - CDG )

Train Number 14711 (RKSH-SGNR)

Train Number 12053 (HW-ASR)

Train Number 14605 (YNRK-JAT)

Train Number 14609 (RKSH-SVDK)

Train Number 15012 ( CDG - LJN )

Train Number 12528 ( CDG - RMR)

Train Number 12238 ( JAT-BSB )

Train Number 12232 ( CDG-LKO )

Train Number 13308 ( FZR-DHN )

Train Number 13006 (ASR-HWH)

Train Number 12318 (ASR-KOAA)

Train Number 14712 (SGNR-RKSH)

Train Number 12054 (ASR-HW)

Train Number 14618 (ASR-BNKI)

Train Number 15212 (ASR-DBG )

Train Number 15532 (ASR-SHC)

Train Number 14610 (SBDK-RKSH)

Train Number 14632 (ASR-DBN)

Train Number 13152 (JAT-KOAA)

Train Number 12332 (JAT-HWH )

Train Number 14717 (BKN-HW )

Train Number 15012 (LJN-SRE )

Train Number 14650 (ASR-JYG)

Train Number 12238 (JAT-BSB )

Train Number 12232 ( CDG-LKO )

Train Number13308 (FZR-DHN )

Reported by Rajeev Sharma

